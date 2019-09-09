SHERIDAN — Sheridan College volleyball continued action in the home tournament Saturday, defeating Colorado Northwestern Community College 3-1 and losing to Western Wyoming Community College 3-0.

In the first match of the day against CNCC, the Lady Generals had a slow opening set, losing 25-21 and committing 16 errors. SC volleyball head coach Casey Quiggle said handing a team that many points makes it hard to win a set, no matter the talent of the team you are facing.

SC turned the game around, controlling the next three sets, winning 25-20, 25-19, 25-19. Despite winning, SC still committed too many mistakes in the second set, having 14 errors, Quiggle said. In the final two sets, the Lady Generals cut down the number of mistakes made to eight errors in the third set and seven errors in the final set.

In the final three sets, the Lady Generals finished the sets with big runs, closing the games out with comfortable leads. In the fourth set, just a few points away from winning the match, the Lady Generals’ starting setter Breshawna Kelly had to be helped off the court due to a knee injury. Following the tournament, Quiggle said Kelly should not be out for too long; medical staff is hoping it is just a sprained knee.

With Kelly out, SC had to use different lineups and rotations in the final match of the tournament. The Lady Generals never gained momentum or earned scoring runs against WWCC, losing in three sets by scores of 25-14, 25-12, 25-18.

Quiggle said the change in the lineup was not the only reason for the poor performance against WWCC, but it did contribute to why SC did not play well.

The third set was much closer, with SC right on the heels of WWCC during the first half of the set before WWCC pulled away to win the match.

“The girls do a really good job of trying to stick together,” Quiggle said. “It is really tough to come out of that situation and have a positive attitude.”

The match against WWCC did not count as a conference match since it was played as part of the tournament. The Lady Generals will have two more chances against WWCC this season, the first on Sept. 28 in Rock Springs and the second at home Oct. 26.

This was the first five home games for SC and the lady Generals went 3-2. Quiggle said he felt the team should be 4-1 over the weekend. The one game Quiggle thought the Lady Generals should have won was on Friday against Rocky Mountain College.

“I think the girls are learning how to overcome adversity,” Quiggle said. “One of the questions they have not asked is ‘How can I be better? What can I do to serve my team better?’ That is the question a lot of them are asking themselves.”

As the season progresses, Quiggle wants the players to continue to spend time getting to know each other outside of volleyball. He wants the team to understand what is going on with each other’s lives outside of just school and volleyball because those stresses are brought to the court, even if the players try to prevent them from being a part of their game.”

The Lady Generals have six games and a lot of traveling in the upcoming week. Sept. 10 the team faces Rocky Mountain College — SC lost to RMC Saturday 3-1— before traveling down to Sterling, Colorado, to face Northeastern Junior College Sept. 12. In the Pizza Hut Invitational in Sterling, SC plays against Highland Community College- Kansas and Western Nebraska Community College Sept. 13. On Sept. 14 the team faces New Mexico Junior College and Northwest College.

SC will compete in one more tournament following the Pizza Hut Invitational before starting conference play.