SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2500 block Weeping Willow Court, 9:59 p.m.

• Activated smoke detector, 400 block South Brook Street, 10:28 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, intersection of Loucks and Thurmond streets, 9:06 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:03 p.m.

• RMA assist, 900 block South Thurmond Street, 1:20 p.m.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 8:35 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block East Ridge Road, 12:56 p.m.

• Public assistance, 100 block Sioux Street, 1:15 p.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block Scott Drive, 7:23 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 700 block Broadway Street, 8:54 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:37 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:11 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:52 a.m.

• Simple assault, Emerson Street, 4:56 a.m.

• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 8:08 a.m.

• Accident, Clarendon Avenue, 8:44 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Brooks Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Weeping Willow Court, 9:27 a.m.

• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 9:59 a.m.

• Alarm, burglar, Fox Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 10:36 a.m.

• Hit and run, Long Drive, 11:14 a.m.

• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 11:36 a.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 11:52 a.m.

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 11:56 a.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Trespass, cold, Mydland Road, 12:35 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Works Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Frank Street, 12:43 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:53 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 2:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:06 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:40 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 3:26 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, Johnson Lane, 3:48 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Delphi Avenue, 3:55 p.m.

• Warrant service, Martin Avenue, 4:36 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Illinois Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5:54 p.m.

• Hit and run, Bowman Avenue, 6:25 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 6:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, 10th Street, 6:36 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, West Timberline Drive, 7:17 p.m.

• Missing person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:26 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Interference with peace officer, Coffeen Avenue, 9:07 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:53 p.m.

• Medical, Weeping Willow Court, 9:58 p.m.

• Fire alarm, South Brooks Street, 10:25 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 10:53 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:09 p.m.

Saturday

• Open container, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.

• Fireworks, Warren Avenue, 1:06 a.m.

• DUI, South Scott Street, 1:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 2:11 a.m.

• Child endangerment, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:08 a.m.

• Barking dog, Stonegate Drive, 8:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Ninth Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Animal dead, Park Drive, 11:47 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 p.m.

• Theft, cold, North Main Street, 12:01 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Ridge Road, 1:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, De Smet Avenue, 1:27 p.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 2:33 p.m.

• Rape (cold), North Main Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Skeels Street, 5:28 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 5:31 p.m.

• Probation violation, Omarr Avenue, 8:51 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:44 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:45 p.m.

• DUS, East Fifth Street, 10:57 p.m.

Sunday

• Domestic, Long Drive, 12:06 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:19 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:35 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 9:28 a.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Animal found, Airport Drive, 11:32 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Kendrick Park, 1:41 p.m.

• Animal found, North Custer Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan Avenue, 4:24 p.m.

• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 7:31 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:02 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 4, 8:10 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 10:52 a.m.

• Lost property, Misty Moon Lane, 11:57 a.m.

• Damaged property, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:27 p.m.

• Dog bite, Big Horn Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

• Domestic, Highway 335, 3:35 p.m.

• Threats, cold, Manawa Street, Arvada, 5:36 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, Red Grade Road, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday

• Theft, cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:57 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 2:16 a.m.

• Drug possession, Five Mile Road, Parkman, 3:31 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle, cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:06 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Dana Avenue, 11:02 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Robin Lane, 1:31 p.m.

• Records only, Madoc Street, Arvada, 2:58 p.m.

• Shots, Big Horn Avenue, 5:08 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Fish Hatchery Road, Story, 8:34 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 11:06 p.m.

• Alarm, Wesco Court, 11:08 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI citizen report, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 3:47 p.m.

• Trespass, cold, Madoc Street, Arvada, 5:40 p.m.

ARRESTS

• Janelle I. Brandt, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• John D. Erdahl Jr., 33, Parkman, use/under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, interference with officer, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Clay B. Jenkins, 63, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Phillip A. Kuhn, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Joshua Newburn, 37, Eureka, Montana, courtesy hold, out of county court

• Ernest L. Preston, 25, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sarah A. Snyder, 39, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

• Daily inmate count: 65

• Female inmate count: 12

• Inmates at treatment: 0

• Inmates housed at other facilities: 0

• Number of book-ins for previous day: 0

• Number of releases for previous day: 2

• Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8

• Number of releases for the weekend: 5

• Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 68