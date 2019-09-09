SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department will host a remembrance service for those who were lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Sept. 11 at 7:50 a.m.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue invites all local law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and the public to attend the remembrance. This service will be held at the Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department, 151 South Scott Street.

For further information, contact Sheridan Fire-Rescue at 307-674-7244.