SHERIDAN — There will be a Health Care Workers Human Trafficking 101 & Best Practices workshop Sept. 16-17 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Conference Room. This two-hour training session will be presented three times beginning at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 17.

This free training workshop is geared toward people in the health care industry and will be presented by Cara Chambers, director of Division Victim Services, and Elizabeth Champlain, RN.

Topics covered will include types of human trafficking; indicators and contributing factors; Wyoming cases of trafficking; and best practices.

To register visit facebook.com/risinghopesheridan, or email at risinghopesheridan@gmail.com.