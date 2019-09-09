SHERIDAN — The September public meetings of the Northeast Wyoming Sage Grouse Working Group scheduled in Gillette and Buffalo on Sept. 9, 25 and 26 have been canceled.

The recently revised Sage Grouse Executive Order from Gov. Mark Gordon updates Wyoming’s Core Area Protection Strategy and provides for an adaptive management process to address negative impacts to sage grouse and their habitat. Once it is determined how the adaptive management plan will be implemented, the working group will reschedule public meetings.

The working group is comprised of 12 local citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The role of the group is to develop and set in motion a local conservation plan to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats.