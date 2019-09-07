SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football improved to 2-0 Friday after defeating Cheyenne Central High School 28-14.

The game was delayed twice by rain. Broncs head coach Jeff Mowry said the team handled the rain delays well mentally.

Garrett Coon rushed for three touchdowns in the game and Jacob Boint threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Toby Jacobs.

Both teams were scoreless after the first quarter and Sheridan took a 14-7 halftime lead. Sheridan scored once in the third quarter and once in the fourth quarter to give the team the victory. Central scored their second touchdown in the third quarter.

Mowry said the big thing Sheridan will need to work on is execution and avoiding mistakes. The Bronc’s opening drive was pushed back because of penalties, moving the offense out of scoring position.

“We have the right things in place, we just need to execute more consistently,” Mowry said.

Sheridan relied on Coon once again this game to help finish the game with a victory.

“Garrett is a good runner and a good leader for our team,” Mowry said. “He really plays hard and just gets the job done. When you give him the ball good things happen.”

The offensive attack missed some opportunities early in the game Mowry said, but Boint responded well and was able to throw the touchdown to Jacobs.

Sheridan faces top-ranked 4A opponent Natrona next week at home. Mowry said the coaches will start to watch film on the drive home from Cheyenne and will have a game plan waiting for the players once Monday rolls around.