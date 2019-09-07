The Tongue River Eagles beat the Moorecroft Wolves 33-8 in the first official game of the season.

The Eagles rushed for 219 yards and threw for 109, bringing in five touchdowns and holding Moorcroft to just one in the first quarter.

“We left a lot of play on the field but you know all in all you can’t you can’t feel bad about a victory like this,” head coach Steve Hanson said. “Our mistakes were huge. We had huge mistakes in the first half, shot ourselves in the foot, had multiple dropped touchdowns, but we dealt with adversity like a veteran group should and we never really got too down, we never got too up.”

In light of the victory the plan moving forward is simple. “What we’re working on next week is beating Lusk and getting a conference win,” Hanson said.

“We gotta clean up. A lot of penalities, a lot of dumb penalties,” Hanson said. “We got a long way to go, we got a long season to go… I’m pleased with how we responded to giving up a big play early, how we responded to a physical natured team.”

“That Rowdy Pfeil, there’s not a team in the state at any level that wouldn’t want at least one on their team. Any coach that says they don’t want a kid like that, like that 30, is an absolute liar,” Hanson said. “Led their team in tackles and yards I’m sure.”

Hanson praised senior starting quarterback Braden McCafferty for his work and leadership on both sides of the game. McCafferty threw for four touchdowns and rushed himself for 41 yards.

“He proved something tonight, I don’t even remember the last time we had a quarterback throw and run, a dual threat guy, run and throw for this many yards and touch downs and have some big defensive plays as well, you know had great pocket presence, scrambled around well when he needed to,” Hanson said.

Hanson described McCafferty’s progression to this point. “Here’s a guy who played wideout, started as a sophomore both ways, as a wideout and a DB, same thing last year and came to me and said ‘coach i want a start at quarterback, earned the starting job, and then proved to me tonight that he’s the you know just an asset to the team as far as the leadership that he showed,,” Hanson said. “Pocket presence, poise, and hardly ever left the field, I mean he’s on every special team. I’m just proud of the way all our guys played but you know braden especially.

“It felt great,” McCafferty said. “I’m just glad that the line blocked really well and our receivers caught the ball real well and you know it’s not just one person, like the whole team came together just to put together this big win, and it felt awesome.”

Wide receiver Cashe Van Tassel said there was room for improvement in fitness but praised his teammates for finishing strong.

“We got a little tired at the end of the game but we fought through it,” Van Tassel said. “We stayed in the game, kept the mindset right where we wanted it, that’s how we got to the win.”

“We just gotta get better at what we do the best,” McCafferty said. “That’s you know, pound the rock, you know, throw the ball when wened to and just execute everything, do your job, just do your job.”

Asked about the first half errors, McCafferty said “I think it’s just first game jitters but all of that, I mean, that’s gonna go away next week. We’ll be ready for Lusk.”