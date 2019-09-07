SHERIDAN — Sheridan College volleyball split the first day of the tournament, defeating Miles Comunity College and losing to Rocky Mountain College.

In the first match of the day, SC defeated Miles Community College in five sets, 25-21, 25-27, 25-18, 21-25, 15-5.

The Lady Generals had an up and down match, playing five sets in a match that SC could have won in three or four sets, Quiggle said.

“Today I saw some really good things in the third and fifth set,” Quiggle said. “The first one we won it, yes, but it was back and forth in that one for sure. The third set we played very well and the fifth set obviously we played very well and the score showed it.”

Quiggle said SC won despite not playing the best volleyball.

“The girls just need to keep working hard and forget about the mental mistakes,” Quiggle said. “A lot of them start to dwell on them and I think that slows them down.”

The Lady Generals started out strong in the second set with a 9-2 lead. MCC slowly crawled back, cutting the lead to two 19-17 before MCC went on a 7-0 run, taking a 24-17 lead. SC fought back, tying the score at 24, but MCC took the set 27-25.

Lady Generals had their best set in the third game, Quiggle said. They built a lead and kept it, controlling the set the whole time. SC dropped off in the fourth set, trailing the entire time.

Sc dominated the fifth set, winning by a 10 point margin. Quiggle asked his team how much they wanted to win by when SC was up 12-5. The Lady Generals responded with 15-5 and Quiggle told them to make it happen and to focus on the current set, not worrying about the previous four sets.

The second match against RMC was just as turbulent as the first, losing in four sets.

SC struggled in the first set, losing 25-14. The Lady Generals did not find any momentum in the set.

The Lady Generals responded well in the second set by coming away with a 9 point victory, 25-16.

Quiggle said he used the same line-up that finished strong in second set to start the third set but had opposite results. RMC ended the set on a 10-5 run, downing the Lady Generals 25-15.

The fourth set had RMC protecting a slim lead the whole set. Sheridan tried to rally late, but fell short, losing 25-22.

“You look at the scores and you see that we can beat them,” Quiggle said. “We killed them in that second set. In the third set I put the same lineup in and they did not perform.”

In the fourth set, Quiggle pulled his starting setter Breshawna Kelly because her knees were starting to hurt. With it still early in the season, Quiggle elected to rest Kelly to prevent any injury and maintain the health of the team. Kelly has played almost every minute of the season so far, Quiggle said

This force SC to use a new lineup, with some players in new postions. After some early miscommunication the, the Lady Generals played well, competing with RMC down the final stretch.

The Lady Generals have two more games on Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to finish out the tournament.

“You have to be able to overcome adversity,” Quiggle said about his message to the team heading into Saturday. “You have to look beyond yourself. It is not a one person game. It is a fifteen person game.”

Quiggle looks for the Lady Generals to play hard the second day against two more good team.