SHERIDAN — Big Horn High School football defeated 2A opponent Thermopolis 40-27 Friday.

Big Horn had a 40-0 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. Thermopolis scored against the Ram’s JV defense, head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. He was impressed with the way the team played through the first three quarters and looks for the team to continue improving as the season goes on.

“I was really happy,” McLaughlin said about the team’s performance. “We played physical. We showed that we have an explosive offense and can make a play at any time. The defense did a good job of overcoming adversity, making plays and forcing a few turnovers.”

The usual suspects contributed to the offensive side of the ball. McLaughlin said Nolan Rader was a monster on the line, playing an impressive game. The defensive front seven played well for the Rams.

Big Horn will play at home next week against Greybull 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.