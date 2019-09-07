SHS volleyball plays strong, pulls through

Sheridan High School lost matches against Rapid City and Glenrock, but played well overall and won against Scottsbluff Friday in Gillette, head coach Eric Frey said.

SHS runners take team first place

Five varsity Lady Broncs placed in the top 12, taking home the team first place trophy at the Spearfish invitational in South Dakota Friday. Ella Kessner took second place, Sylvia Brown took fifth and Kate Moran took sixth place. The boys took six of the top eight spots. Austin Akers won his race followed closely by his teammate, David Standish. The boys team took first place with a score of 17 points, 59 points less than second.

“The entire team ran exceptionally well and the coaches feel this is a product of very good training and preparation for the race,” head coach Art Baures said.

The team looks forward to a challenging meet in Bozeman next week.

Broncs dominate against East at Cheyenne

Sheridan High School boys won all five matches against East in singles and doubles tennis Friday. The girls won three matches and lost two. The match against Cheyenne Central was canceled due to rain and will not be rescheduled. The teams will face Cheyenne South and Laramie Saturday.

Green River meet goes swimmingly for Lady Broncs

The Lady Broncs finished third with 210 points second at the Green River High School swim meet this week. They took second in the 200 yard freestyle relay and fourth in the 200 yard medley relay. The girls also finished second in the 400 yard freestyle relay. Zoe Robison took second and Jaylynn Morgan took fourth in the 200 yard freestyle. Sydney Black placed fifth in the 100 yard freestyle and Libby Green took second in the 100 yard backstroke. Robison also placed second in the 100 yard breaststroke, while Isabel Cleland took third.

The team took second with 506 points Aug. 31 in the Kelly Walsh Pentathlon in Casper. Robison, Morgan, Cleland, Alicia Thoney, Ingeborg Bakke, Maggie Moseley all took several of the top five spots in their events.

They finished sixth, with 266 points, at the Laramie Relays Aug. 30. Robison, Green, Cleland and Abigail Walton finished fifth in the 400-yard medley relay. Moseley and Thoney finished fourth in diving. The girls 200 yard relay team took second, the 200 yard backstroke relay took fifth and the 200 yard breaststroke relay finished fourth.

BH runners power through hills

Elizabeth Foley finished eighth at the Hardin cross country meet Friday. A tough hill on the course caused times to be a bit slower, but runners are constantly getting stronger, head coach Art Orr said.

Lady Eagles strong at Wind River Invitational

Lady Eagles won all three matches against Farson, Riverside and Green River at the Wind River invitational Friday. They will play four matches at Wind River Saturday.

AC volleyball wins three sets

Lady Panthers won three sets at Midwest High School Friday.

“Our girls did a great job of building on our success from last weekend and showed improvement on the defensive side tonight,” head coach Sarah Walker said in a message to The Sheridan Press.

The team will face Upton Saturday.