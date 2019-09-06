SHERIDAN — As Tongue River High School prepares for its first football game, head coach Steve Hanson knows he has multiple athletes the Eagles can hand the ball to this season.

In the scrimmage against Greybull Aug. 30, Hanson said the Eagles were able to rack up more than 400 yards of rushing, handing the ball to six different players. Not one player broke 100 yards rushing individually, proving that it was a balanced effort by the Eagles.

Tony Perfetti led the rushing attack from the fullback position with 77 yards gained on 10 carries. Other rushers included Daie’n Bear Don’t Walk, Braden McCafferty, Gabe Frederick and James McKenzie. Each player had five to seven rushes, Hanson said.

Hanson said the Eagles were comfortable with the offense and the offensive line blocked well for the team.

The quarterbacks for the Eagles made good decisions when running the option, picking up big gains when they kept the ball and were unselfish giving the ball up. Hanson said the passing game needs to improve and the team needs to cut down on turnovers, having three in the first half.

Tongue River defeated Greybull 45-0 in the scrimmage. The game does not do determine anything for playoff positioning, but it did instill confidence in the Eagles.

“We came out healthy and feeling pretty confident,” Hanson said about the scrimmage. “Greybull is a good team. They have some young players that are going to be really good in a couple of years and they need to break some young kids in. They are going be a solid squad and they are well-coached.”

The Eagles open the 2019 season against Moorcroft High School, a 2A opponent. Hanson said the team is going to be physical and have great technique, largely in part to the school’s excellent wrestling program. Moorcroft has won the last six state wrestling titles at the 2A level.

Offensively, Moorcroft will line up in the same basic formation with only small variances, Hanson said. In the first half of Moorcroft’s scrimmage against Wright, they ran the ball 14 times to the right, 14 times to the left and passed the ball 14 times. Hanson does not know if that was by design but knows the Eagles will need to be fundamentally sound on defense.

The main weapon Moorcroft will use is running back Rowdy Pfeil, who is also a state champion wrestler, Hanson said. Pfeil averaged 117 yards per game last year and almost rushed for 1,000 yards, ending with 940 yards rushing and 12 times on the ground.

Pfeil is a player any team would want to have, Hanson said. Pfeil is a downhill running back and will most likely not go down on first contact. Hanson said the Eagles defensive line will need to fill the gaps and force Pfeil to move laterally not letting him build up any momentum.

“We need to shut him down or it is going to be a long night,” Hanson said.

Frederick said the Eagles are ready to face a good football player in Pfeil. Cade Reish said to prepare for Pfeil, Tongue River designated their toughest player to fill the role of Pfeil on the scout team, getting the defense used to tackling a physical running back.

Frederick said the team has worked hard all week in practice and the Eagles are ready to hit and make big plays in front of the home crowd.

Marcus Sharp said he is excited to play in front of the home crowd.

Tongue River and Moorcroft kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday night.