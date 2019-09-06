SHERIDAN — In the first home match of 2019, Sheridan College volleyball swept Dawson Community College in three sets, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21.

Even though the Lady Generals came away with the win, head coach Casey Quiggle knows there is still more to accomplish.

“I went into the locker room and told them, ‘Be glad you got the ‘W’. Be happy about that but understand we have a lot to work on,’” Quiggle said.

Quiggle said the Lady Generals struggled at different times and were lucky that Dawson also struggled in the game, allowing SC to pull out the victory. At the end of the day, the better team won. If SC played its best volleyball, the set scores would have looked lopsided, Quiggle said.

Overall it was a good team effort, Quiggle said. Each player contributed when they needed to and no one person was responsible for the win.

“We worked together, but we did not perform as well as we thought we were going to,” freshman Sidney Wilson said. “We still came out with the win, which is good.”

In the first set, the teams exchanged points and the lead in the first few points, trying to gain the advantage. Eventually, Sheridan built a small lead and was able to finish the set.

The Lady Generals played their best volleyball of the night in the second set, jumping out to a 6-1 lead. SC played strong at the net and gained a 20-13 advantage. Cayl Bowman subbed in to serve for the Lady Generals, helping the team score five points in a row to end the match. Bowman earned two aces and SC had three blocks in the final five points.

“We had a lot of good blocking, some good sets and good attacks,” Quiggle said. “That is definitely more our style of play and how we want to play. It is hard to stay consistent for the girls. I know a lot of them were probably nervous, playing in front of the home crowd. A lot of their parents and families were here tonight, so it was a different dynamic.”

Wilson said the team came out more excited in the second set after winning the first set. This helped bring energy to the team.

The Lady Generals became quiet in the third set and had low energy, leading to the slow start and less than ideal performance in the final set. Wilson said Saige Jones led the charge in hyping up the team, whether she was in the game or resting on the bench. Jones created energy for the Lady Generals.

SC started down 3-0 but took back the lead and won the set, with Dawson on the team’s heels the entire way. Quiggle said the Lady Generals made too many mistakes in the third set. Dawson made their own mistakes, allowing SC to pull out the win in three sets.

“Definitely a little closer than I wanted,” Quiggle said. “We have a lot to work on. We made a lot of errors and made it easy for Dawson to hang around.”

Quiggle said it was good for the Lady Generals to overcome adversity in the third set.

SC has an opportunity to play more consistent in front of the home crowd as the team hosts a tournament Friday and Saturday.

“We are looking to come out and play the best we can,” Wilson said. “We are looking to perform well and come away with as many wins as possible.”

The Lady Generals have four more home games, two Friday and two Saturday, before hitting the road again. After this weekend, the team will not see the home court again until Oct. 2.