SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, 50 block West First Street, 3:49 a.m.

• Medical, 700 block Long Drive, 5:14 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 5:51 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:26 a.m.

• Trauma, 1900 block North Main Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Casper transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:53 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 7:44 p.m.

• Trauma, 1900 block Est Loucks Street, 8:22 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 11:39 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:41 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Verbal domestic, North Gould Street, 6:38 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 7:07 a.m.

• Damaged property, Crook Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 8:52 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 9:46 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 10:47 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Sheridan area, 11:05 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 a.m.

• Trespass warning, West Alger Avenue, 12:10 p.m.

• Minor in possession, West Burkitt Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Fraud, East Fifth Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Long Drive, 1:39 p.m.

• Fraud, Woodworth Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Smith Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Adair Avenue, 3:03 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 3:18 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 3:28 p.m.

• Animal welfare, South Main Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Main Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Barking dog, Aspen Grove Drive, 4:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 4:38 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Avenue, 3:58 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Delphi Avenue, 5:02 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 5:21 p.m.

• Court/violation, Sheridan area, 5:36 p.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 6 p.m.

• Hit and run, Long Drive, 6:12 p.m.

• Lost property, West Loucks Street, 6:06 p.m.

• Harassment, Fifth Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Harassment, Bellevue Avenue, 6:24 p.m.

• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 7:13 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:57 p.m.

• Animal dead, Highland Avenue, 10:05 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:26 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, West 11th Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 10:58 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Yellowtail Drive, 11:12 p.m.

• Probation violation, West Brundage Street, 11:32 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Gladstone Street, 11:32 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Hill Pond Drive, 11:28 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Damaged property, Black Mountain Drive, Dayton, 7:42 a.m.

• Noise complaint, West Third Avenue, Dayton, 10:32 a.m.

• Livestock loose, West 15th Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Fraud, Wildcat Road, 2:18 p.m.

• Damaged property, Big Goose Road, 2:35 p.m.

• Threat, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 4:10 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile marker 27, 4:26 p.m.

• Lost property, West Loucks Street, 6:06 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Long Drive, 6:12 p.m.

• Damaged property, Highway 193, Banner, 8:29 p.m.

• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Quinn C. Anderson, 24, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 2