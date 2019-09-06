Sheridan Methodist Men to host parking lot sale

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Methodist Men will hold their annual Fall Parking Lot Sale on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 215 West Works St. If weather causes cancellation, the sale will be on Sept. 21. Personal treasures, toys, kitchen items, furniture and outdoor wares are available.

Spaces and tables will be available for anyone wanting to sell items at the sale. The price for a space alone is $10; for a space and one table the price is $15; and a space and two tables are $20. To reserve a space or tables, call 307-763-2141.

The men’s group will also be selling cinnamon rolls and coffee in the morning and hamburgers with chips and drink for lunch. The proceeds from the sale funds multiple church and community projects.

Benefit ride scheduled for Sept. 7

SHERIDAN — There will be a ride to benefit a community member with all types of vehicles on Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The ride will benefit Jack Ralston, a veteran and Alzheimer’s patient.

The ride will start at the Sheridan Visitors Center, 1517 E. 5th St. and proceed to Parkman, Dayton and back to the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System campus. Other activities will include vendors, games and music.

The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. The fundraiser continues at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at VFW Post 1560, 758 Broadway St., with music and raffles.

WWA sponsoring South Rock Creek hike

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Wilderness Association invites experienced hikers and backpackers to join them on a South Rock Creek hike this Saturday, Sept 7.

The hike will focus on geology, Rock Creek recommended wilderness and South Rock Creek’s potential for wild and scenic designation.

Participants will depart from the historic HF Bar Ranch at 1301 Rock Creek Road. Lisa Wells from The Hub on Smith, Steve Stresky and WWA Executive Director Khale Century Reno will provide an interpretive trip into Rock Creek’s geologically-rich backcountry filled with wild beauty, unique spires, canyons and peak vantages.

This 8-mile steep hike follows the South Rock Creek up the canyon adjacent to Stone Mountain.

Those wanting to camp overnight will set up camp in a meadow at the halfway point while day-hikers will continue around Stone Mountain before finally trekking back through the field to the barns at HF Bar Ranch.

This strenuous hike is rated difficult and has multiple knee-deep fords of South Rock Creek.

For more information or to register for the hike call 307-672-2751, or email kcreno@wildwyo.org.

American Legion to host dance

SHERIDAN — American Legion Post 7 will host dancing and live music with Mt. Rose Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7-11 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

American Legion Post 7 is located at 137 N. Brooks St.

Wyoming Stock Growers seeking nominations for stewardship award

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Wyoming Department of Agriculture are seeking nominations for the 2020 Environmental Stewardship Award. The deadline for applications is Sept. 20.

WSGA’s Environmental Stewardship Award in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture recognizes Wyoming cattlemen whose natural resource stewardship practices contribute to the environment and enhance productivity and profitability.

Each year a different Wyoming ranch is chosen for these qualities and recognized statewide for their stewardship efforts.

Applications are available at www.wysga.org under the Programs tab. For more information, please call Olivia Sanchez at the Wyoming Stock Growers Association office at 307-638-3942 or email the office at info@wysga.org.