SHERIDAN — Anyone interested in becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant is invited to attend an information session on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Sheridan College Whitney Building, room W181. Attending the session ensures that students have the required information regarding prerequisites that must be completed to enroll in a CNA course. The next CNA course at Sheridan College begins Oct. 22.

The CNA course at Sheridan College prepares students for entry-level employment in the health care field and consists of six to seven weeks of online learning, followed by five weeks of in-person labs, tests and on-site clinicals. Students will attain the skills and knowledge they need to take the certification examinations administered by the Wyoming State Board of Nursing that are required to become a CNA.

CNAs properly care for ill, injured or disabled people in a variety of settings. They help people with day-to-day tasks, as well as take vital signs, monitor nutrition and hydration and report changes in a patient’s mental or physical condition to other members of the medical team.

This accredited CNA course prepares students for employment at hospitals, long–term care facilities and home-care services.

“Our class gives students the knowledge and skills they need for a lifelong career as a CNA, or it can be used as a stepping stone to further education if students are interested in going on to pursue other careers in health care,” said Amy Wyatt, CNA instructor.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment of nursing assistants is projected to grow 11% from 2016 to 2026. As the baby-boom population ages, the demand will increase for CNAs and other health care professionals to assist and care for elderly patients.

The information session is free and open to the public. For more information or questions, please contact Fay Bisbee, SC Nursing Student Coordinator at 307-675-0301 or at fbisbee@sheridan.edu.