SHERIDAN — There will an open house for Stella Montano Sept. 13 from 2-4 p.m. at The Hub on Smith cafe. The event will be held to celebrate her retirement and honor her 13 years of service as the family caregiver at The Hub. As an employee and leader in the community, Montano has been invaluable in providing critical services to family caregivers needing support, assistance and connections to community resources. She has helped people navigate through difficult and challenging situations with care and compassion.

Montano has received numerous awards for her service including the Council of Social Agency, Human Services Person of the Year Award and the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce Spirit of Sheridan Award.

The open house in her honor is free and open to the public and will be held at The Hub at 211 Smith St.