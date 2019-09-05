The Sheridan Press is hosting the town’s “parklet” for one more week outside of our office at 144 Grinnell Plaza.

So, bidding farewell to the season of working outside, we are welcoming the community — you — to visit with a special new series.

THE PRESS IN THE PARKLET

Saturday, 9-10 a.m.: Java with a Journo

• Get your java to go, and meet the editor of The Sheridan Press in the parklet.

• Share your ideas, give feedback and ask questions.

Monday, 11 am.-1 p.m.: Pitch in the Parklet

• Have a great story idea? Come pitch to our newsroom in the parklet!

Tuesday, 11 am.-1 p.m.: Open Office Hours

• Come by the parklet to chat with a member of The Press, eat your lunch or read the newspaper.

Wednesday, 11 am.-1 p.m.: Photographer’s Corner

• Our photographer will take professional headshots for only $15 per digital download.

• Get photography tips from a pro.

Thursday, 11 am.-1 p.m.: Open Office Hours

• Come by the parklet to chat with a member of The Press, eat your lunch or read the newspaper.

Friday, 11 am.-1 p.m.: Garments for Good

• Buy our new My Bighorns hats and T-shirts ($29 each plus tax), and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Sheridan Community Land Trust.

For more information, email headlines@thesheridanpress.com.