SHERIDAN — Familiar faces and places in Sheridan will be featured on C-SPAN this weekend as part of the national television network’s Cities Tour.

A team from C-SPAN visited Sheridan County during Rodeo Week in mid-July, interviewing community members in various historic and cultural locations. Plan your viewing with the schedule below.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6 | Introduction to Sheridan

Mayor Roger Miller will kick off “Sheridan Weekend” with an interview on Friday between 5-8 a.m. on the local Spectrum channels 18 and 617. His segment will also be available to view online here.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7 | Literary life

On Saturday, C-SPAN will showcase Sheridan’s nonfiction literary offerings, featuring local authors such as Tom Ringley on the history of ranching and Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Judy Slack on Ernest Hemingway’s time in the area, Sam Western on his book “Pushed Off the Mountain, Sold Down the River” and more.

This will be aired on Spectrum channels 19 and 618 at 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8 | History and Culture

Finally, the series will feature historic cultural places across Sheridan County, including a tour of the Brinton Museum with Ken Schuster, a site visit to Fort Phil Kearny with Misty Stoll, a workshop on horseshoeing with Colter Manley, a walk around the Historic Sheridan Inn with Sheridan Travel & Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker and more.

In addition, Rep. Cyrus Western will discuss the economy and infrastructure of the area, and Sheridan County Museum Executive Director Mikayla Larrow will explore coal mining in Wyoming.

This will be aired on American History TV (C-SPAN3), local spectrum channels 16 and 619 at noon.

The Sheridan Press covered C-SPAN’s visit during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week in July; read about the filming process.