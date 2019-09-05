SHERIDAN — Big Horn High School football will play its first game of the season this week against Thermopolis High School 7 p.m. Friday. Big Horn got the first look against a varsity opponent in the scrimmage against Cody the previous week and head coach Kirk McLaughlin saw some good things from his team.

“We showed that we are going to have an explosive offense again this year,” McLaughlin said. “We were against a real tough Cody defense.”

The Rams were able to connect on some deep passes and break open some big runs, McLaughlin said.

The offensive line proved they understand the scheme Big Horn is trying to run and performed well. The O-line will need to continue to work on technique and fundamentals moving forward.

McLaughlin knew there were some areas on defense the team needed to address and Cody exposed those areas. Cody’s size and ability to execute helped expose some of the weaknesses in the Rams defense.

From the scrimmage, McLaughlin said the senior leadership really performed well, showing the players have been through the program. Some juniors also stepped up to the varsity level. Last season McLaughlin had the luxury of playing almost exclusively juniors and seniors. Underclassmen were not asked to fill in major roles and only saw the field during to close out the lopsided victories.

McLaughlin said the depth of the Rams is just like any other school in 1A, sophomores are being asked to play in big roles due to poor depth in some positions, and in other positions the Rams have some good depth.

The Rams came out healthy, proved they can play football and know what they need to improve to prepare for the season.

Big Horn will start with top-five ranked 2A opponent Thermopolis, who returns a junior running back, Logan Cole, that the team utilized in previous seasons. Thermopolis had the second-best rushing attack in 2A last season. Cole averaged 92 yards on the ground and scored five touchdowns in 2018.

McLaughlin said Thermopolis has some size and will be a physical team. Defensively, Thermopolis runs a 4-4 and has good linebackers, making it a good first test for the Rams. The front four alone will be a tough match for the Rams.

The Rams opened the year with two teams in high classifications, giving them strong competition early in the season.

“You get kind of complacent when you play teams that are not at your level or that you can thump on,” McLaughlin said. “When you know you have to go and play a great game it makes you get better. Any time you can get better earlier in the season, it builds and compounds.”

The Rams start the season on the road, but McLaughlin does not expect that to affect his team’s performance.

“We have got to have the mindset that the road trip is not going to bother us,” McLaughlin said. “We are going to go focused, composed and ready to play a good opponent.”

Big Horn looks to be road warriors, winning the tough games on the road. The Rams get their first shot to do so Friday night under the lights.