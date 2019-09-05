SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs, 1-0, will travel down to the state’s capital to face Cheyenne Central High School, 0-1, in the second game of the season Friday.

Sheridan enters the week coming off a 23-17 victory over Rock Springs at home Aug. 30. Central started the season on the road against the second ranked team in 4A, Thunder Basin.

Central lost 44-0 and had mistakes in the game that hurt the team. Central threw five interceptions, two of which were returned for a touchdown by the Thunder Basin defense. Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry said two pick-sixes and five interceptions put Centeral in a tough position. The Broncs benefitted from two turnovers in the previous week and look to win the turnover battle again.

Looking at film and knowing what he knows about Central, Mowry said the Indians have good athletes and will be a tough team to play Friday night. From film, Mowry saw a very athletic team and the score was not indicative of Central’s skill. Central has two tight ends at 6’4” and an athletic quarterback that will provide an interesting match up.

“Our players know they are not playing for a Week 2 win,” Mowry said. “We are playing for a successful season and Week 2 is one step in that process. It is really important that they understand that this week, yes we are preparing for Central, but we are preparing for the rest of the season as well.”

Central will spread the field out and throw the ball a lot, the opposite of what Sheridan saw against Rock Springs. Central attempted 42 passes last week. Mowry said Central will mix in run-pass options and read-options, forcing Sheridan to defend the entire field.

Senior defensive back Toby Jacobs said Sheridan will be working on different coverages to use against Central and watch film to see what routes they can expect from the receivers.

Offensively, the Broncs will face an aggressive Central defense, rushing five or six players on each down. Even though Sheridan won last week, there is still plenty to work on. The exciting part for the coaches, Mowry said, is figuring out what Sheridan needs to fix each week and making the adjustments.

“We have to capitalize on this week and get better this week, otherwise we never get it back,” Mowry said. “In four week we might wish we had a better practice a couple of weeks ago and we cannot have that. We need to attack each day and be ready to put out our best effort every practice to see if we can gain ground on the rest of the state.”

Mowry said Sheridan needs to eliminate the mental mistakes from last week. Penalties cost the Broncs one touchdown and stalled other drives. The Broncs need to find the endzone on every opportunity and not settle for field goals.

“We made a lot of mental mistakes in the first game,” Jacobs said. “We are hoping to clean those up and just execute better as a team, showing improvement.”

Sheridan’s pad level was too high last week, Mowry said. This is something he expected during Week 1, but if it is not corrected, the Broncs risk being outmatched physically later in the season.

This will be Central’s first home game, possibly giving them extra energy.

Sheridan will have their first road trip of the season, lasting five hours down Interstate 25.

Mowry said Sheridan will stop along the way to make sure the team does not tighten up on the trip down.

Sheridan and Central kick off at 6 p.m. Friday.