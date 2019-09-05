SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 8:26 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 2:13 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Medical, Red Grade Road, 12:22 p.m.
• Trauma, Sheridan Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
• Standby, West 11th Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Medical, De Smet Avenue, 8:46 p.m.
• Trauma, Shirley Cove, 10:09 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 12:38 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 1:40 a.m.
• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:08 a.m.
• Dog at large, Leopard Street, 7:05 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Kendrick Park, 7:14 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 8:13 a.m.
• Animal dead, Avoca Avenue, 8:49 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Delphi Avenue, 9:54 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 10:05 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 10:08 a.m.
• VIN inspection, South Main Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Badger Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 10:24 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Kroe Lane, 11:03 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Main Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Accident, East Burkitt Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Creek Drive, 11:46 a.m.
• Weed violation, Arlington Boulevard, 11:50 a.m.
• Assist Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Loucks Street, 12:51 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 1:13 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Accident, Adam Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Val Vista Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Crook Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, East Montana Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Works Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Fraud, East Montana Street, 7:25 p.m.
• Public intoxication, De Smet Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
• Vehicle lockout, Broadway Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Barking dog, Champion Drive, 9:10 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Battery, West 13th Street, 6:14 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Highway 335, 12:00 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Red Grade Road, 12:21 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 61, 1:12 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Hilltop Lane, 1:55 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 westbound, 3:59 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Main Street, Dayton, 6:01 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Peno Road, 8:57 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Lisa L. Giambrocco, 54, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jessi O. Venable, 44, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 64
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily): 0
Inmates housed elsewhere (not counted in daily): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2