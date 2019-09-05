SHERIDAN — The eighth annual Born in a Barn creative sale is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Born in a Barn was created to support repurposing, refurbishing and refreshing all kinds of junk and handcrafted goods. This year’s event will feature new vendors, live music, food court, beer garden and plenty of parking.

Cost is $5 per person with children 12 and younger free. For more information go to borninabarnwyo.com.

Later, Born in a Barn will also sponsor two after-hours jam sessions at Luminous Brewhouse and No Name Bar Friday from 7-9 p.m. Live music at Luminous will be provided by Adrian Brannan, Buckaroo Girl with Justin Beasley, while Tris Munsick and Kalyn Beasley will be performing at No Name Bar.