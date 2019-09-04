Black bear hunt areas 1 and 2

SHERIDAN — Black bear hunters are alerted that the fall black bear season in hunt areas 1 and 2 closed at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 3. The closed areas are located in the northern Bighorn Mountains.

The 2019 fall black bear hunting season closes for each hunt area or group of hunt areas when the female mortality limit has been reached or on Oct. 31, whichever comes first. The female limits are used to ensure that overharvest of female bears does not occur. Black bear areas 1 and 2 have a combined quota of five females.

Bear hunters should call the Black Bear Mortality Limit Hotline at 1-800-264-1280 before going hunting to determine which hunt areas are open for hunting. Information on hunt area closures and quotas is updated on a daily basis and is also available online at wgfd.wyo.gov/Hunting/Trophy-Game-Harvest-Limits.

It is the hunter’s responsibility to confirm that the black bear hunt area he or she intends to hunt is open. Hunters should check the black bear regulations for specific hunt area boundaries.

Any harvested black bear must be reported to a game warden, wildlife biologist or Game and Fish Regional Office within 72 hours of harvest.

Information sought in elk poaching case

BUFFALO — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department seeks the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect or suspects in the recent poaching of a bull elk in the Sheridan region.

On Aug. 30, Access Yes Coordinator Troy Tobiasson responded to a report of a dead elk a few hundred yards off the Upper Powder River Road, approximately 13 miles north of the Interstate 90 Powder River Rest Area.

The bull was located on private property and had been shot with only the head removed, likely on Aug. 29. The remainder of the carcass was left to rot. The location of the poaching is in Elk Hunt Area 129, which did not open for hunting until Sept. 1.

“Not only was this person hunting three days before the legal season, they also wasted the animal’s meat and trespassed on private property to commit this crime,” Tobiasson said. “Everything about this killing was illegal and unethical. We really hope someone comes forward with a tip that will help us solve this case.”

If anyone has information about this poaching incident, please contact Tobiasson at 307-684-2489, Buffalo Game Warden Jim Seeman at 307-684-5223 or call the STOP POACHING hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847).

Tips can also be reported online by visiting the Game and Fish website at www.wgfd.wyo.gov/law-enforcement/stop-poaching or by texting keyword WGFD and the message to 847-411.

Anyone reporting a tip can remain anonymous. Individuals submitting information leading to a conviction can be eligible for a monetary reward of up to $5,000 through the Wyoming Wildlife Protector’s Association.