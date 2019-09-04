SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved a grant agreement between the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and Sheridan County Tuesday, which will go toward funding the county’s emergency management department.

The agreement will allow Sheridan County to receive $30,000 in funding from the state office and obligate the county to contribute matching funds.

County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said about 90% of that $60,000 will fund County Emergency Management Coordinator Bruce Edwards’ salary, and the remainder will go into a fund the Emergency Management Department can use for operating expenses throughout the year.

Other business:

• Commissioners voted to rezone 10 acres in the Guy Woods Ranch subdivision from agricultural to rural residential. The commissioners also approved a variance from the minimum lot area zoning standards on the same property, allowing for the creation of a two-acre lot.

• Commissioners rejected a conditional use permit that would have let the applicants build and operate a commercial storage unit business at a one-acre lot at 1125 Park Street with an 0-4 vote; Commission Chairman Tom Ringley was absent from the meeting.

In July, the commissioners voted to remand the permit back to the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission after that body had unanimously recommended the commissioners reject the permit. The applicants submitted additional information to the Planning and Zoning Commission for the second review of the application, but the board again unanimously recommended the application be rejected.

Commissioner Terry Cram said he does not believe storage units are appropriate in that area of the county, as the surrounding properties are zoned primarily residential.