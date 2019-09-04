SHERIDAN — Tickets for daily United Express flights from Sheridan to Denver are on sale through United’s website, SkyWest announced Tuesday. SkyWest — which will operate flights out of the Sheridan County Airport under the United Express banner — will begin service Jan. 12, 2020.

“We are excited to be a part of the Sheridan community and to provide reliable, efficient air service,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest Airlines managing director of market development. “With these new flights, travelers will have more choice and convenience every time they use their local airport.”

The airline will offer two round-trip flights between Sheridan and Denver, with stops in Riverton, beginning Jan. 12.