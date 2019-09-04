SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council voted to extend the Main Street lane reconfiguration test by three weeks Tuesday based on a request from city staff.

The test, which began Aug. 12, was originally scheduled to conclude Sept. 8.

City Engineer Hanns Mercer told council city staff made the request to extend the test based on the largely positive feedback the city has received about the three-lane configuration and to coordinate council’s decision on the configuration with maintenance the Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled after completion of the test.

As of noon Tuesday, Mercer said the city had received 853 responses to the city’s public survey on the three-lane configuration. Of those responses, 535 — or 63% — were positive, 247 — or 29% — were negative and 71 — or 8% — were neutral.

Both the number of survey responses the city has received and the level of support for the three-lane configuration exceeded staff’s expectations, Mercer said.

“Initially, I would have loved to have 300 to 400 (survey responses),” Mercer said. “Eight-hundred fifty is just fantastic.”

Additionally, Mercer said preliminary reports from the Sheridan Police Department indicate fewer accidents have occurred since the test began.

WYDOT will also have to repaint the lane striping on Main Street, regardless of how the city decides to proceed.

The striping for Main Street’s three-lane configuration is currently temporary, Mercer explained, meaning it likely would not keep in winter conditions. Meanwhile, the permanent striping the city used for Main Street’s four-lane configuration is worn and due for replacement.

Mercer advised that because WYDOT will have to replace the striping on Main Street regardless of the outcome of the test, and because the three-lane configuration could become permanent based on its public reception, the city should make its decision before WYDOT repaints the street. That course of action would ensure the city only pays to restripe Main Street once, Mercer said, instead of restoring the four-lane configuration only to vote to return to the three-lane configuration weeks later.

WYDOT District Four Engineer Scott Taylor, District Four Traffic Engineer Michelle Edwards and District Four Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dallas attended Tuesday’s meeting to support city staff’s request.

Next steps

During the three-week extension, Mercer and Sheridan Community Development Director Brian Craig said they would work with WYDOT and city staff to analyze the data collected during the test and detail the impact it has had on the city’s downtown.

The primary concern among residents who have responded negatively to the three-lane configuration has been traffic slowdowns on both Main Street and adjacent side streets, Craig said. The city is still studying the traffic data WYDOT collected during the test and comparing them to baseline traffic data collected before the test and plans to present a quantitative analysis of the lane reduction’s impact on traffic to both council and the community before the test concludes.

Though the configuration has been popular, the traffic data will play a large role in determining its long-term viability. Mercer said he does not believe the three-lane configuration has impeded city traffic, though.

“We think (the data) is going to come out positive,” Mercer said. “We’ve been monitoring the side streets as well and we believe all of the traffic has maintained very well. But we do need some more time to figure that out.”

Councilor Aaron Linden added that the economic impact the test has had downtown would inform his final verdict on the test.

Craig said he has been informally talking with Main Street business owners throughout the duration of the test and the majority have told him, anecdotally, that the test has not impacted their business for better or worse. He added, though, that he has heard from downtown business owners that claim the change has positively affected their business, and owners who claim the test has negatively impacted business.

The Downtown Sheridan Association is preparing a formal survey it plans to distribute among downtown businesses early next week, Craig said, which will provide the city with more reliable data on Main Street businesses’ reaction to the test.

Originally, the city wanted to test the three-lane configuration to explore the possibility of widening sidewalks downtown in an effort to make downtown more pedestrian friendly and encourage shoppers to spend more time on Main Street.

But Craig said the city is no longer considering that option.

“Initially that was the thought, that wider sidewalks could enhance that environment, but it’s hands down been the feedback before the test and during the test that there is not necessarily a need to widen sidewalks,” Craig said. “…At this time, wider sidewalks are out of the realm of discussion.”

City staff will continue collecting public feedback during the extended test. Residents can submit physical surveys that have been provided to downtown businesses or respond to the survey online at www.sheridanmainstreet.com. The city plans to hold a public meeting on the test from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at 61 S. Gould St.

Other business:

• Council approved an $88,100 contract between the city and Interstate Engineering for a design an assessment of Kendrick Park Pool with a 5-1 vote; Mayor Roger Miller voted against the contract and Councilor Richard Bridger was absent, as he was attending the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Air Transportation Liaison Committee in Jackson.

Per the agreement, Interstate will analyze three options for the future of Kendrick Pool: repairing the existing pool, replacing the pool at its current location and building a new pool at a new location. City Administrator Mark Collins said the project is a response to the survey that accompanied Sheridan’s recent Parks and Recreation Master Plan update, in which 71% of respondents reported they wanted to see the city renovate Kendrick Pool.

Collins said Interstate’s work will help the city weigh options and consider prices for future work on the pool.

Miller voted against the contract after noting the city recently put money toward the construction of a new pool at the Sheridan County YMCA, which has not opened yet. Miller said he would like to see how the community responds to the YMCA pool before planning the renovation of Kendrick Pool.