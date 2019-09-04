SHERIDAN — Construction of a fish barrier in West Pass Creek is scheduled to start this week and will continue throughout the fall, said Travis Cundy, habitat biologist with Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

The WGFD received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in August to allow temporary increased turbidity in West Pass Creek associated with a habitat restoration project, according to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

Turbidity refers to particles that make water cloudy, measured in nephelometric turbidity units. Drinking water has low turbidity — it’s clear. Clay, silt, organic and inorganic materials cause water to be more turbid, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Normal activity in cold water streams is limited to a 10 NTU increase. The Army Corps permit will allow turbidity to be higher, while monitored, for up to 45 working days.

The fish barrier is intended to help rehabilitate the native population of Yellowstone cutthroat trout by isolating them from other fish to alleviate competition and reduce hybridization between fish species, Cundy said.

The barrier will be installed in a section of West Pass Creek that travels through the X-X Ranch in Parkman.

The barrier is designed to accommodate flood events, but as an artificial structure, some flood events could be too large for the barrier to handle, Cundy said. Still, flood damage would not compromise the structure of the creek too much.

Cundy said the most important part of the project has been the cooperation and partnership between WGFD and the landowners. Without cooperation from X-X Ranch, this part of the project wouldn’t be possible.

The overall rehabilitation project, which aims to restore and rehabilitate 6 miles of West Pass Creek, is entering its third year, Cundy said.

Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller said the original strain of Yellowstone cutthroat has been decimated by decades of hybridization.

When the West was being settled, pioneers brought fish from the East Coast and dumped them in local creeks. Some of those non-native species are more aggressive and threaten Yellowstone cutthroat, Miller said.

“The impacts of humanity have impacted those specific fish in this specific area and across the mountain,” he said.

He said it is also possible that human influence affected fish populations in sections of the creek around Sheridan more recently, through chemical pollution and water consumption, for example.

Sportsmen can catch a variety of fish including hybrids in the Tongue River, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, Miller said. However, allowing the fish to co-mingle does dilute the population of native Yellowstone cutthroat.

Cundy said the restoration project will continue in future years and WGFD will focus on different sections of river to repopulate streams with native fish populations.

Comments or requests for information about the proposed turbidity increase in West Pass Creek must be postmarked before 5 p.m. Sept. 6 and addressed to Bret Callaway at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th St., Cheyenne, WY, 82002.