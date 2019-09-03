SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council chose three city representatives to participate in an ad hoc committee with members of the Sheridan Recreation District and Sheridan County School District 2 to discuss restructuring the rec district, during a strategic planning session last week.

Council members agreed Mayor Roger Miller, City Public Works Director Lane Thompson and city Parks Superintendent Steve Gage would serve as the city’s representatives and begin meeting with members of the recreation district and SCSD2 this month.

The formation of the committee is a step toward establishing a more detailed roadmap for the city’s parks and recreation system going forward.

The Sheridan Recreation District was created through an agreement between the city and SCSD2 and Sheridan Recreation District Executive Director Seth Ulvestad told council the school district would like have discussions with all of the involved entities about the future of the district.

“With a lot of planning up to this point with the (city’s) master plan, the school district hasn’t had a whole lot of involvement, but they do have a big stake in the recreation component,” Ulvestad said.

In June, Sheridan City Council accepted an updated parks and recreation master plan in August but made clear that accepting the plan was not the same as adopting it. While noting that the plan catalogued useful data regarding community needs, Mayor Roger Miller said the document was broad and did not offer a clear path toward meeting those needs.

“We wanted to have more of an actionable plan,” Miller said. “…My hope with this master plan is that we really pull out each of the parks and kind of master plan internally with all of this data.”

That more detailed plan, Miller said, would ideally list all of the assets in each of the city’s parks and develop operations, maintenance and improvement plans for each park.

Before the city can develop that kind of plan, though, it will have to consider how many resources it can realistically devote to executing it.

Council Vice President Thayer Shafer, who also serves on the Sheridan Recreation District Board, said the district is struggling to adequately maintain parks and recreation facilities under the status quo.

“(The rec district is) very good at programming, but they’re concerned that they have not been able to maintain these facilities adequately because they don’t have the money to hire sufficient staff to do so or knowledgeable staff to do so,” Shafer said.

And, Shafer added, the data in the updated parks and recreation master plan suggests the city should aim to make parks and recreation a higher priority going forward.

That will require both the rec district and the city to put more resources into parks and rec, and both entities have limited budgets.

In June, representatives from the Sheridan Recreation District approached Sheridan City Council about restructuring its partnership with the city to give the district access to new revenue streams. The district proposed setting up a nonprofit for itself that could be used to accept donations and apply for grants while still receiving money from the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County School District 2.

Ulvestad said the nonprofit would functionally similarly to the Sheridan County Fulmer Library’s Friends of the Library organization.