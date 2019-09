SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday-Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West Colorado Street, 12:51 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:16 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:25 p.m.

• Activated smoke detector, 1500 block Mydland Road, 7:57 p.m.

Monday

• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 4:45 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block South Thurmond Street, 7:21 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, 50 block Country Estates, 9:01 a.m.

• Trauma, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 9:44 a.m.

• Medical, 600 block Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:31 a.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block West 5th Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 5:53 p.m.

• Football standby, Long Drive, 6:06 p.m.

• Standby, 50 block Peno Road, 6:59 p.m.

• Medical, 200 block Tongue Canyon Road, 9:08 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday

• Trauma, 1100 block Pioneer Street, 5:35 a.m.

• Trauma, 200 block Papago Street, 7:03 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block North Main Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Billings transfer, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:10 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Trauma, 800 block Broadway Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Medical, Brundage Street and Rocky Lane, 11:40 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Gladstone Street and Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block West Colorado Street, 12:50 a.m.

• Medical, 2400 block North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:15 a.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 26, 12:27 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:28 p.m.

• Trauma, 900 block Highway 335, 1:40 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block Dayton Road, 2:49 p.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Long Drive, 3:32 p.m.

• Standby, 300 block Bird Farm Road, 3:54 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:24 p.m.

Monday

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:34 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:25 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:56 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:20 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 23, 8:26 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block Johnson Street, 8:42 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 1:59 p.m.

• Standby, 300 block Bird Farm Road, 2:00 p.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Omar Road, 3:01 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block College Meadow Drive, 4:44 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:19 p.m.

• Trauma, East First Street and North Gould, 7:21 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block South Thurmond Street, 7:22 p.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 9:06 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

• No admissions or releases reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Barking dog, Michael Drive, 1:20 a.m.

• Alarm, burglar, Yellowtail Drive, 1:21 a.m.

• Alarm, burglar, West Burkitt Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 2:27 a.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 6:06 a.m.

• Various use, East Alger Avenue, 7:03 a.m.

• Various use, North Main Street, 7:08 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, West Eighth Street, 7:53 a.m.

• Animal incident, Kroe Lane, 7:01 a.m.

• Burglary cold, North Main Street, 8:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 9:06 a.m.

• Animal found, East Works Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Theft cold, Kentucky Avenue, 9:36 a.m.

• Animal found, Wyoming Avenue, 9:52 a.m.

• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 10:01 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, North Heights Drive, 10:35 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Coffeen Avenue, 11:40 a.m.

• Animal found, West Third Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Drug – other, East Fifth Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Accident, Beaver Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Elder abuse, West Loucks Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Wolf Creek Road, 1:03 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 2:05 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 2:25 p.m.

• Animal lost, Long Drive, 2:42 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 10th Street, 2:55 p.m

• Suicidal subject, South Main Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Theft cold, King Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 3:29 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Gladstone Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 12th Street, 5:54 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Birch Street, 5:53 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Mydland Road, 6:08 p.m.

• Assist SCSO, Peno Road, 7:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, Beaver Street, 9:24 p.m.

• Animal injured, North Main Street, 9:49 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 10:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, North Main Street, 11:16 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.

• Bar check, Smith Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, North Custer Street, 12:28 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:37 a.m.

• Various use, Kendrick Park, 6:20 a.m.

• Court violation, Kailua Place, 10:33 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 12:19 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 12:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:31 p.m.

• DUI, West Loucks Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, Beaver Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 p.m.

• Barking dog, Larch Lane, 3:52 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 7:52 p.m.

• Alarm, burglar, Terra Avenue, 8:09 p.m.

• Drug possession, Sugarland Drive, 8:19 p.m.

• Animal found, Smith Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Barking dog, Holmes Avenue, 8:48 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:09 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 9:06 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 9:57 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:02 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:16 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:28 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, East College Avenue, 11:22 p.m.

• Fight, Kirby Saloon, 11:55 p.m.

Sunday

• Public intoxication, South Main Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 12:13 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Dunnuck Street, 2:24 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:54 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Jefferson Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Animal welfare, South Connor Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Accident, Burkitt Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Noise complaint, East Fourth Avenue, 12:19 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, West Loucks Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 1:56 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.

• Alarm, burglar, North Main Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Burrows Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Accident, Coffee Avenue, 4:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, Omarr Avenue, 5:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Ponderosa Drive, 5:46 p.m.

• Suspicious person, College Meadow Drive, 6:03 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 6:38 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 7:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, Omarr Avenue, 7:20 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 9:30 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 9:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 10:02 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 11:06 p.m.

Monday

• Vandalism cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:14 a.m.

• Child neglect, North Main Street, 9:18 a.m.

• Barking dog, Champion Drive, 9:19 a.m.

• Dog at large, Absaraka Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Dog at large, Martin Avenue, 9:53 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East First Avenue, 10:13 a.m.

• Animal incident, East Fifth Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 2:28 p.m.

• Medical, Omarr Avenue, 2:59 p.m.

• Dog at large, De Smet Avenue, 2:54 p.m.

• Public intoxication, South Main Street, 5:46 p.m.

• Hit and run, First Street, 7:15 p.m.

• Threats cold, Long Drive, 11:35 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Fifth Street, 11:40 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Domestic, West Halbert Street, 1:44 a.m.

• Alarm, burglar, Soldier Creek Road, 3:33 a.m.

• Threats, cold, Broadway Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• Accident, Wakely Road, 2:29 p.m.

• Warrant service, Peno Road, 6:57 p.m.

• Death investigation, Tongue Canyon Road, 9:07 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 35, mile marker 1, 10:07 p.m.

• Warrant service, Peno Road, 10:15 p.m.

• Search and rescue, Highway 14, westbound, 10:45 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Peno Road, 11:05 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, Interstate 90, westbound, mile marker 18, 2:48 p.m.

• Alarm, burglar, Bit Lane, 4:53 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Peno Road and East Ridge Road, 5:28 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Buffalo Creek Road, 5:57 p.m.

• Fire ban violation, Piney Avenue, 8:59 p.m.

Sunday

• Theft, cold, Woodland Park Road, 12:42 p.m.

• Hazardous conditions, Highway 14-16, mile marker 31, 10:27 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90, exit 23, 10:48 p.m.

• Animal dead, I-90, eastbound, mile marker 25, 10:57 p.m.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, 12:25 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, mile post .5, 12:30 a.m.

• Missing person, Highway 14A, 7:55 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Main Street and 1st Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Johnson Street, 8:45 a.m.

• Accident, Red Grade Road, mile marker 6, 9:38 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Fish Hatchery Road, 11:06 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Red Grade Road, 4:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, 9:23 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 11:46 p.m.

ARRESTS

Friday

• David R. Hamlin, 31, Sheridan, criminal trespass and breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Monica R. Lucero, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Nicole A. Ostwald, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Frances Chase, 40, Sheridan, assault and criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jacob A. Rivera, 21, Sheridan, no valid driver’s license and driving while under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Amanda L. Taylor, 40, Sheridan, shoplifting under $500 and probation violation, circuit court and district court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Gabriel T. Allen, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD

• Joseph T. Brokenleg, 27, Arapahoe, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Bonnie J. Brown, 33, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joleen A. Pulkinen, 56, Sheridan, driving while under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kaitlin A. Wright, 29, Sheridan, criminal trespass, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Monday

• Ronald M. Brown, 54, Riverton, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Candice L. Reimers, 38, Story, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Tuesday

• Daily inmate count: 69

• Female inmate count: 10

• Book-ins for previous day: 1

• Book-ins for weekend: 13

• Releases for previous day: 0

• Releases for weekend: 7