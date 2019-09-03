Tongue River cross country starts season off strong

DAYTON — Tongue River High School cross-country started the season at the Buffalo Invitational, running the Clear Creek trail.

The boys team won the race and had four runners finish in the top 10. Wyatt Ostler won the race after finishing in 17 minutes, 41 seconds. Jett Walker was in second with an 18:35; Cooper Vollmer finished ninth with a 19:39 and Al Spotted finished 10th with a 19:51. Rounding out the team score was Wes Beadle, finishing 19th with a 20:49.

“Our boys ran very well today,” head coach Tim Maze said to The Press in an email. “Wyatt and Jett especially put out a great early season effort. For an early season meet we were pretty excited to see the boys go that hard and be willing to fight at the front of the race.”

The Lady Eagles had three runners compete in the race, not enough for a team score. Lady Eagles will be back at full strength for the next race. Kalie Bocek finished 14th in the girls race with 15:15, Chloe Wilson finished 16th with a 26:08 and Liz Heser finished in 22nd with a 28:13.

Lady Rams volleyball split second day at Douglas tournament

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball wrapped up the Douglas tournament, winning the first two matches on Saturday against Hot Springs and Wheatland.

The Lady Rams defeated Hot Springs, 25-14, 25-9 and defeated Wheatland 26-24, 25-16.

Big Horn lost the final two matches of the weekend. Against Southeast, the Lady Rams won the first set, 25-22, and lost the next two sets, 25-20, 15-10.

Big Horn ended the tournament against Newcastle, losing the first set, 25-20, winning the second set, 25-19, and losing the final set 11-15.

“We had an up and down weekend,” head coach Katie Stewart said in a message to The Sheridan Press. “I am proud of how the girls fought though. We played some tough teams and played well. We just need to work on finishing the game and minimizing errors on our side of the net.”

Sheridan volleyball starts season in Riverton

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball played six games in the Riverton tournament, playing seven matches total. The Lady Broncs won one of the seven matches.

Sheridan started the weekend against Cody, losing the first set 21-17 and winning the second set 21-19. Sheridan lost the third set, 15-5.

Sheridan was swept by Lander, losing 21-16 in both sets.

Sheridan took Powell to three sets, losing in the first set, 21-13 and winning the second set, 21-13. Sheridan lost the third set, 15-14.

Sheridan lost to host, Riverton, in two sets, 21-14, 21-17.

Sheridan faced Pinedale next, losing 21-11, 21-8.

The Lady Broncs’ only victory came against Thermopolis, winning two sets in a row, 21-9, 21-16.

Sheridan ended the weekend with a loss to Worland, winning the first set, 21-20, and losing the next two sets, 21-18, 15-10.

Lady Eagles volleyball finishes second in tournament

DAYTON — After completing pool play Friday, Tongue River High School volleyball finished in second place at the North Big Horn Invite.

The Lady Eagles beat Greybull in the opening match, winning the first set, 25-19, losing the second set, 25-23, and winning the third set 25-21.

In the next round, Tongue River defeated Rocky Mountain in two sets, 25-23, 25-19.

The championship match was a best of five against Meeteetse. The Lady Eagles won the first set, 25-22, lost the second set, 25-20, won the third set, 28-26, and lost the fourth set, 25-20. In the fifth and final set of the tournament, the Lady Eagles lost 15-12.

SC volleyball ends strong in tournament.

SHERIDAN — After dropping the first two matches at the Otero Junior College tournament, Sheridan College volleyball won both games Saturday.

SC defeated Lamar Community College in three sets, winning 25-9, 25-21, 25-19.

SC swept Trinidad State Junior College, 25-13, 25-18, 25-13.

Sheridan tennis continues to have success.

SHERIDAN — The Lady Broncs remain undefeated, 4-0, so far this season and the Broncs improve to 3-1 on the season after both teams defeated Torrington 5-0.

Julia Kutz won the No. 1 singles, 7-5, 6-3, on the girls side and Ethan Kutz won 6-0 in both games to win the match.

Ella Laird won 6-2, 6-0 in the girls No. 2 singles and Reed Rabon won 6-0, 6-1 in boys No. 2 singles.

No. 1 doubles girls team Tori Pearce and Sydni Bilyeu lost the first game, 1-6, and won the next two games to take the match, 7-5, 6-4. The boys No. 1 doubles Kevin Woodrow and Cameron Springsteen won 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2 doubles Aspen Malkuch and Steph Gonda won 6-2, 6-1 for the girls and Tomy Phillips and Jarett Hoy won 6-2, 6-1 for the boys.

No. 3 doubles Sam Dillon and Laurin Jensen won 6-4, 7-5 and the boys Tristan Thompson and Luke Lawson won 6-3, 6-0.