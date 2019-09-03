SHERIDAN — Sarah Walker started coaching athletics at Arvada-Clearmont in 2013, and this year Arizona State University, the school she competed at during her college track and field days, announced last month that Walker, then known as Sarah Steven, will be inducted into the ASU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Walker is originally from South Dakota and graduated from a high school in Fort Collins, Colorado. Walker was recruited by other programs from around the state, but the connection she had with the coaches at ASU led to her choosing the university.

While at ASU, Walker received 11 All-American nominations, seven PAC-10 championships and won two individual titles. She was a part of the 2007 and 2008 indoor track and field national championship team and on the 2007 outdoor track and field national championship team.

Walker won the 2007 indoor shot put titles and the 2008 discus titles. She has three records remaining in the top five rankings at ASU in the discus, shotput and hammer throw.

After graduation, Walker continued her throwing career through 2012. She qualified for the 2011 world games and fell just a few inches short in qualifying for the 2012 Olympics.

Walker said she had goals to win a conference title, national titles and qualify for the Olympics. She never had the goal of making it to her school’s Hall of Fame. It was something that was never on her mind when competing; instead she was focused on winning.

This was the first year she was eligible to be nominated into the Hall of Fame. Athletes cannot be inducted into the school’s hall of fame until they have been alumni for 10 years.

“It is humbling to know the athletes that were inducted before me across the board at ASU, but in particular in my sport,” Walker said. Olympic athletes Jacquelyn Johnson and Dwight Phillips also don ASU Hall of Fame accolades. Both athletes won multiple collegiate events, too.

“It is the most special thing to happen in my career, just 10 years later,” Walker said.

Walker and her husband moved to Buffalo to be closer to their families once she found out she was pregnant with her firstborn son.

Walker is a stay-at-home mom and coaches three different sports at the high school level. Walker wanted to be able to raise her children during the early years.

“Clearmont is an amazing place for me because I get to be a mom and coach,” Walker, said. “Those two lines get blurred often.”

Walker’s children will often be at the athletic events for the Panthers and Lady Panthers. The superintendent and athletic director have been extremely supportive, Walker said, allowing her to be able to excel in both roles.

“For me, it is the best of both worlds,” Walker said. “I still get to teach and coach in that I still get to work with athletes. I am trying to have a positive influence on their life.”

Walker looks to mold the next generation of athletes, trying to make a lasting impact on one athlete’s life each year, just like her coaches did.

Walker goes into every season, camp and tournament looking to make a difference in just one of her player’s lives. She sees this as an opportunity to pay back all of the coaches that helped her in her athletic career.

Walker will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame in October.