SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Library System, AARP Wyoming and Secure Shred of Wyoming will host a free shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sheridan Fulmer Library’s parking lot on Sep. 10.

A shredding truck from Secure Shred of Sheridan will be on hand to securely dispose of documents and records that contain sensitive personal or financial information. Residents can drop off up to two banker boxes of papers to be shredded for free. Additional boxes will be accepted for a $10 per box charge.

Participants are asked to remove plastic, wire or plastic binders, 3-ring notebooks, food or food wrappers, spring clips, cardboard, newspapers, magazines, glossy paper, black binder clips or spiral bindings from items brought for shredding. However, staples and paper clips are acceptable to leave on papers.

This is a great opportunity to clean out your files and know that they will not be used to compromise your identity or safety.

Please note that this event is for individuals and their personal documents and not for businesses. Businesses can contact Secure Shred at 307-763-7661 to make arrangements for business shredding.

Shred Fest is free and open to the public.