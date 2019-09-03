JACKSON HOLE – The inaugural Jackson Hole Fine Art Fair (JHFAF) is scheduled for Sep. 12-15 at the Snow King Sports and Events Center, 100 E. Snow King Ave. in Jackson Hole.

JHFAF brings more than 45 national exhibitors to the region, representing some of the nation’s most sought-after artistic talent, and is hosted concurrently with the 35th year of the Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival.

JHFAF is also working with local charities, museums and companies to create special events and programming. This year, JHFAF is partnering with the National Museum of Wildlife Art on several initiatives, including the Harvest Moon Art Benefit. The benefit will be hosted at JHFAF on Sep. 14 with the goal to raise funds for the museum.

“We are proud to be able to present this inaugural edition of Jackson Hole Fine Art Fair,” said Rick Friedman, Executive Director of ShowHamptons. “Our exhibitors will be showcasing important works that range across genres, providing visitors an opportunity to explore Western, Native American Art and Wildlife Art alongside modern and contemporary artists such as Maynard Dixon, Andy Warhol, Ed Mell and Ed Ruscha.

“We’re excited to be able to connect the fair’s artists, exhibitors and audiences with the local community of Jackson Hole!”