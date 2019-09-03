SHERIDAN — Wyoming Wilderness Association (WWA) invites experienced hikers/backpackers to join them on a South Rock Creek hike on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The hike will focus on geology, Rock Creek recommended wilderness and South Rock Creek’s potential for wild and scenic designation.

Participants will depart from the historic HF Bar Ranch at 1301 Rock Creek Road. Lisa Wells (The Hub on Smith), Steve Stresky and Khale Century Reno (WWA Executive Director) will provide an interpretive trip into Rock Creek’s geologically rich backcountry filled with unique spires, canyons and peak vantages.

This steep eight-mile hike follows the South Rock Creek up the canyon adjacent to Stone Mountain. Those wanting to camp overnight will set up camp in a meadow at the half-way point while day-hikers will continue around Stone Mountain before finally trekking back through the field to the barns at HF Bar Ranch. The strenuous hike is rated difficult and has multiple knee-deep fords of South Rock Creek.

For more information or to register for the hike, call 307-672-2751, or email kcreno@wildwyo.org.