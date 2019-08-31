Sheridan runners find success

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys cross-country team dominated competition in the Kelly Walsh Beartrap meet Friday, finishing first as a team with four top-10 finishes and a total of 39 team points. The girls came in a close second as a team to Natrona County High School, scoring 66 points to NCHS’ 55.

Finishing in the top 10 for the Broncs were freshman Austin Akers in fourth place with a time of 18 minutes, 5.21 seconds; junior David Standish in fifth with an 18:09.32 and senior Timothy Brown with a time of 18:14.19. Senior Alex Garber finished 10th with an 18:40.55.

In the girls division, freshman Ella Kessner and senior Sylvia Brown finished sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 21:17.98 and 21:32.31.

The team faces competition again in Spearfish 10 a.m. Sept. 6.

SHS golfers compete in Buffalo

SHERIDAN — Brayden James earned a second place finish in Buffalo with a combined score of 155 from Thursday and Friday’s competition. Sean Sanders earned a close third place with a combined score of 156. Samantha Spielman earned a third place finish with a combined score of 181 and Hannah Detmer followed closely behind with a combined score of 182. Libby Gardner and Katie Jorgensen finished fifth and sixth with combined scores of 191 each.

“This was a great growing experience for Sheridan,” head coach Kaelee Saner said in an email to The Sheridan Press. “I am so excited for the next three weeks. They are asking questions and willing to work.”

The Sheridan High School golf team is preparing for the Casper Invitational Sept. 12-13.

Big Horn runners compete in Buffalo

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School boys and girls cross-country teams competed in the Buffalo Invitational Friday. While no runners earned top 10 finishes, head coach Art Orr felt the weekend competition a success.

“Good first race of the season,” Orr said in an email to The Sheridan Press.

Elizabeth Foley finished best for both teams at 12th place with a time of 25 minutes, 5 seconds.

Teammate Rowan Kelly earned 32nd place with a 32:36 finish.

In the boys race, JB Brogdon earned a 13th-place finish with a 20:16; Noah Harvey finished 16th in 20:35 and Cameron Tift was 26th with a 21:44 finish.

Both teams face action again Sept. 13 as it hosts a home meet at The Powder Horn.

SC volleyball 0-2 in Otero tourney

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College women’s volleyball traveled to La Junta, Colorado, this weekend for the Otero Junior College tournament.

In their first bout of the weekend Friday afternoon, the Lady Generals lost to Indian Hills Community College in three games.

The team faced the hosts of the tournament at 6 p.m. Friday and lost to Otero, 3-1.

The Lady Generals look for a more successful day in matches against Lamar Community College 9 a.m. Saturday and Trinidad State Junior College at 11 a.m.

Lady Rams struggle at Douglas tourney

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School girls volleyball struggled in its first day at the Douglas Invitational Friday, losing to Torrington in two sets, 25-16, 25-22.

Action continues tomorrow for the team, where they hope to find more success on the court while on the road.

Tongue River golfers compete in Buffalo

DAYTON — Tongue River High School golfers competed in the second day of a two-day tournament in Buffalo Friday.

Hayden Tellez led the boys, shooting an 89 on the day in the middle of the pack with the rest of competition.

Rachel Bishop led the Lady Eagles with a 120 on the day.

“There was some tough competition there with the 3A and 4A schools,” head coach Lamont Clabaugh said in a message to The Sheridan Press. “…We have some things to work on this next week before we go to Upton next Saturday for a 2A tournament.”

The team will travel to Upton for the tournament Saturday.

Lady Eagles working out kinks in Lovell

DAYTON — Tongue River High School volleyball started pool play at the North Big Horn invite in Lovell Friday. They beat Burlington 25-24 and 25-15, split one win and one loss against Riverside 22-25 and 25-23, and lost to Rocky Mountain 14-25 and 18-25.

“We definitely have some kinks to work out but overall I was proud of our girls,” head coach Janelle Manore said.

TR golfers compete in Wright

DAYTON — Tongue River golfers fared well at the Wright Invitational Friday, with a few top placers and a team first-place win for the Lady Eagles.

Sadie Koltiska finished third for the girls and teammate Grace Sopko finished ninth. Nick Summers placed fifth for the boys.

The team sees the course again next weekend at the Upton/Newcastle Invitational Friday.