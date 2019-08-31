SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress results for the 2018-2019 school year were released Wednesday, and all three Sheridan County school districts saw improvement from last year’s results.

This is the second year of the end-of-year summative assessment, which replaced the previous Proficiency Assessments for Wyoming Students exams.

American Collegiate Testing results for 11th grade students were also released Wednesday.

All Wyoming students grades three through 10 take WY-TOPP exams in mathematics and English language arts. Students in fourth, eighth and 10th grades are assessed in science while third, fifth, seventh and ninth grade have a writing assessment.

“We’re happy to celebrate our results,” said Mitch Craft, assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment at Sheridan County School District 2. “We look at how we as a district performed in every test at every level. In aggregate… our district is the top performing district in the state.”

In a press conference, state administrators discussed the advantages of WY-TOPP over PAWS.

“Students are comfortable with the online format of WY-TOPP and teachers have meaningful results almost immediately,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow in a press release. “Besides providing a much better measure of student performance, WY-TOPP has allowed us to spend less money on statewide assessments — and take up less classroom time for testing.”

This year’s WY-TOPP administration “cost the state a little over $3 million dollars in total whereas PAWS was costing us $6-8 million,” Wyoming Department of Education Director of Standards and Assessment Laurie Hernandez said. WY-TOPP had been projected to cost $2 million less than PAWS.

“The biggest thing is in year 1 we established baseline data,” Balow explained. “From a statewide perspective, we expect to see scores continue to go up,” she said when asked about predictions for 2019-2020, the third year of WY-TOPP.

SCSD1

Sheridan County School District 1 students in every grade beat the state averages across all three subjects. Math scores increased over the 2017-2018 school year for every grade except ninth grade, which fell by just 1.17%. Scores on the science section rose for each of the three grades tested.

Overall, 79.3% of district students received proficient and advanced scores.

For the ACT, students beat state averages in four of five categories and tied the state average in mathematics.

SCSD2

Sheridan County School District 2 students beat the state averages at every grade across all three subjects.

“In keeping with past years, SCSD2 students outperformed the state average at all grade levels, in all categories,” Kelly Pascal Gould of Pascal Public Relations said in an email. “Sheridan No. 2 students bested the state average by more than 15 points in 15 of the 19 tested areas on WY-TOPP, and in many areas they exceeded the percent proficient and advanced proficient by more than 20 points vs. the state average.”

District 2 students also beat state averages in all five sections of the ACT.

SCSD3

Sheridan County School District 3 students improved in mathematics over the 2017-2018 school year for every grade except ninth. Students receiving proficient and advanced scores totaled 59%.

Statewide WY-TOPP results are available online at https://edu.wyoming.gov/data/assessment-reports/.