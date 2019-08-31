You would think, the way social media pages become filled with angry comments, that the Main Street reconfiguration beckons the end of the world. Either that, or it harkens back to the “good ol’ days” when Sheridan was smaller and life slowed down a little more.

Really, though, none of those comments matter — at least not on Facebook. Thank goodness multiple people have suggested that those commenting — both positively and negatively — log on to the city’s official website for the project and offer more constructive feedback.

According to The Social Skinny, every 60 seconds on Facebook:

• 510,000 comments are posted

• 293,000 statuses are updated

• 136,000 photos are uploaded

In a month, the average user likes 10 posts, makes four comments and clicks on eight ads, according to another digital marketing firm.

Public officials are not tracking public opinion closely on Facebook. Even if they were, they likely aren’t seeing all of the feedback, due to the social media giant’s algorithms for what each user sees on the news feed.

If you want to be part of the public process and ensure your voice is heard, get off social media, unless of course your goal is simply to rally the troops or convince others of your own opinion. Submit your comments where it matters. Register to vote. Show up to public meetings.

The Main Street configuration won’t be the last — and certainly wasn’t the first — issue generating a buzz around the community. Make your thoughts count.