Grape growing in Wyoming workshop set for Sept. 4

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Research and Extension Center vineyard highlights are the focus of the Grape Growing in Wyoming workshop on Sept. 4 from 5:15-8:30 p.m. at the center on the Sheridan College campus.

“We are really excited for this opportunity to highlight current information available from the Sheridan R&E Center,” said Jeremiah Vardiman, University of Wyoming Extension agriculture and horticulture educator.

The workshop will cover general vineyard establishment in Wyoming.

Participants will also be able to tour the vineyard and possibly try some berries. Dinner is provided.

“We hope this information will interest and benefit Wyoming residents about grape cultivation, so their endeavors are more successful and satisfying,” Vardiman said.

This event is free but attendees should register by calling 307-754-8836 or by visiting bit.ly/Grapes-Wyo.

For more information about the event, contact Vardiman at 307-754-8836 or jvardima@uwyo.edu.