SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will be having its monthly meeting Sept. 5 at the Holiday Inn Sheridan. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the speaker beginning at 7 p.m. Participants are welcome to attend both or just the presentation.

The speaker will be Marcel Kornfeld, a professor of anthropology at the University of Wyoming with an interest in Plains and Rocky Mountain prehistory. His research over the past 25 years has focused on rock shelters of the Bighorns and the stratified Hell Gap site of southeast Wyoming. Kornfeld’s presentation at the meeting will be, “Hell Gap and Its Implications for Paleoindian Prehistory.” This event is free and open to the public.