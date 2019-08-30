SHERIDAN — Sheridan College Lady General soccer enters the season with experience, returning 12 sophomores to the lineup. Joining the sophomores are seven freshmen that head coach Mallery Hammer is excited to have on the team. The combination of experience and young talent provides the Lady Generals depth, something that was missing for last year’s team. Hammer said last season the Lady Generals dealt with injuries all season, forcing freshman to step up in key roles and depleting the reserves. Hammer felt her team was restricted by the situation and had to play a certain way.

This season Hammer looks to play her style of soccer, pushing numbers forward and playing aggressive soccer.

The depth of the team allows Hammer to play her forwards hard for 10 minutes then sub in fresh legs to keep up the attack.

The Lady Generals entered fall camp in excellent condition, Hammer said. The Lady Generals spent less time getting back into shape and went straight to working on skills and set plays, moving them ahead of the original schedule.

Throughout fall camp, Hammer looked to find her starting four defensive players; these four women will most likely play the full 90 minutes, not subbing or rotating out.

Hammer found her starting four in Kieli Stults, Kylee Olson, Baylee Hamlin and Hannah Dalebout. Joining them in helping stop the ball before it reaches the back of the net is freshman goalkeeper Karla Gayton.

Despite being a new member of the team, Hammer said Gayton possesses the needed qualities of leadership and confidence to be a good keeper at the collegiate level.

Hammer liked the chemistry of the team from day one, seeing an excellent combination of passes to set up scoring opportunities. Hammer wants to have her team improve throughout the season.

The Lady Generals have their eyes set toward the region title, but they know there is a long road ahead against physical teams with the same goals as them.

Schedule

8/14 Rocky Mountain College

8/18 Carroll College

8/19 University of Providence

8/24 Utah State Eastern

8/29 College of Southern Nevada

8/30 Allan Hancock College

9/7 Central Community College

9/13 Laramie County Community College

9/14 Western Wyoming Community College

9/20 Trinidad State Junior College

9/21 Otero Junior College

9/27 Northwest Junior College

9/28 Western Nebraska Community College

10/4 Central Wyoming College

10/5 Northwest College

10/19 Gillette College