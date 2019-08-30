SHERIDAN — Sheridan College men’s soccer comes off season that ended with a loss in the championship game.

The Generals look to return to the championship game under the guidance of head coach Mallery Hammer, who took over the position in early July. Returning for the Generals is one of the best defensive back lines in the region, Hammer said.

Seven sophomores return for the Generals and 10 freshmen joined the team.

Through fall camp, Hammer liked the improvements she saw from the team and the chemistry being built between the players.

With a younger team, Hammer knows remaining injury free will play a big role in the team’s success.

The Generals experienced some bumps and bruises through camp, with some players needing some rehab before the start of the season.

The Generals had to play their first game short-handed with only 10 players eligible to play. Players were waiting on transcripts from previous schools to come through and others were serving disciplinary suspension and a red-card suspension from last season.

The suspensions were served, and the transcripts should be received, allowing the Generals to be back at full strength for the second game of the season Sept. 7.

Through the bumps and bruises, the Generals entered practice with a strong work ethic and a lot of energy.

Hammer described it as a coach’s dream to work with a team that is self-motivated and willing to tackle the challenges presented to them

Hammer is working on finding the balance of pushing the players while also making sure they recover properly. She does not want to curb the competitive spirit of the team but wants to prevent any injuries that are caused from fatigue and lack of rest.

From the preseason games Hammer saw the Generals willing to work hard and play tough against bigger schools. Moving forward, the team needs to capitalize on the scoring opportunities presented to them.

Schedule

8/14 Rocky Mountain College

8/18 Carroll College

8/19 University of Providence

8/24 Utah State Eastern

9/7 Central Community College-Columbus

9/13 Laramie County Community College

9/14 Western Wyoming Community College

9/20 Trinidad State Junior College

9/21 Otero Junior College

9/27 Northeastern Junior College

9/28 Western Nebraska Community College

10/4 Central Wyoming College

10/5 Northwest College

10/19 Gillette College