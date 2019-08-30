SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School tennis will return the No. 1 and No. 2 singles players for the Broncs and Lady Broncs this year. Improved play with the double’s teams could help the Broncs compete for top spots at state and help the Lady Broncs improve in final placing.

Returning for the Broncs team that finished fourth at state a year ago is singles players Ethan Kutz, No. 1 singles and Reed Rabon, No. 2 singles. Kutz was the state runner-up and Rabon finished fourth in their respective brackets.

Head coach Bob Faurot will need to replace the No. 1 doubles team with the previous duo graduating, along with one member of the No. 2 doubles team. Kevin Woodrow returns as the remaining member of the No. 2 doubles. The No.3 doubles team of Tomy Phillips and Jarrett Hoy return for the Broncs.

Faurot looks to place Woodrow and Hoy in the No. 1 doubles, leaving Phillips, Zane Myers, Jake Woodrow, Cameron Springsteen, Tristan Thompson and Luke Lawson all competing for the final doubles positions.

Faurot returns No. 1 singles player, Julia Kutz along with Ella Laird who was on the No. 1 doubles team that finished in third last year. Faurot plans on moving Laird to the No. 2 singles position this season.

No. 2 doubles team of Tori Pearce and Stephanie Gonda return, looking to improve on a fifth-place finish a year ago, Faurot said. Gonda and Pearce will most likely move into the No. 1 doubles bracket for the Broncs.

No. 3 doubles Megan Hoffman and Samantha Dillon also return.

Faurot said returning No. 2 singles Aspen Mulkuch will play doubles this year.

Farout has the final two doubles teams to pair up, having six girls that are competing for the four spots.

In the mix for the spots are Hoffman, Dillon, Mulkuch, Laurin Jensen and Sydni Bilyeu. Faurot said a solid group of freshmen joining the team will also be fighting for spots, creating good competition during practices. For the Bronc and Lady Broncs Faurot looks to find the best combination of doubles players, looking at individual skill levels and chemistry between duos. Faurot said the ability to play at the net can help move a player into starting position. Being strong at the net allows a player to control the game. State tennis is Sept. 26-28 in Gillette.

Schedule

8/17 Casper Jamboree

8/22 Natrona County/Kelly Walsh

8/23 Jackson

8/31 Torrington

9/6 Cheyenne East/Cheyenne Central

9/7 Laramie

9/10 Cody

9/13 Powell

9/14 Campbell County/Thunder Basin

9/20-21 Conference Meet, Kelly Walsh

9/28 State Meet, Gillette