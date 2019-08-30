DAYTON — An already-solid boys cross-country team out of Tongue River High School is looking to improve its skill going into what head coach Tim Maze anticipates to be a stellar season for boys and girls alike.

“We have several athletes that did summer training and are looking forward to a great 2019 season,” Maze wrote in an email. “ Our boys team will be much improved from a team that was already pretty solid.”

The boys team finished fourth in the state and the girls finished fifth at the state meet. Seniors and team captains Kalie Bocek, Jett Walker and Cooper Vollmer will co-lead the returners and new faces into a running season already stacked with successful athletes. Juniors Jason Barron and Ty Doke, and sophomores Wes Beadle and Chloe Wilson are returners to the team, too. Walker and Vollmer boast All-Conference accolades from the 2018 season.

Wyatt Ostler, a new face on the squad, hails most recently from Laurel, Montana, a Class A school. His running record in the neighboring state bodes well for the boys team, which Maze said will improve the entire group. Beadle boasts improvement from his freshman bout and other newcomer Al Spotted will be a strong contributor to the team’s success.

“We hope to compete for conference champion status with both teams and have our goal set to be a state champion contender with the boy’s team,” Maze said.

As per their team motto, the Eagle and Lady Eagle runners will “embrace the grind,” and continue to train hard to reach their goals.

“This is a great group of kids athletically and in every other way,” Maze said. “We are super excited to get the season started.”

Schedule

8/30 Buffalo Invitational

9/7 Wyoming Indian, Ethete

9/14 State cross-country preview, Afton

9/21 Run with the Pack, NSI, Sheridan

10/5 IXL Invitational

10/11 Powell Invitational

10/18 Conference Meet, Thermopolis

10/26 State Meet, Star Valley