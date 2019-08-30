BIG HORN — Last year, the Big Horn High School’s boys cross-country team took home third from the 2018 state meet. Outgoing seniors Nathaniel Lydic and Kobie Cummins left holes to fill, but by the end of the season last year, others had come to take leading spots for a shot at gold in the upcoming 2019 season. First, though, they must beef up the roster. The girls cross-country runners did not have enough to compete as a team, but bring back strong runner Elizabeth Foley and hopefully a few others to create a full squad.

Noah Harvey, Billy Watson, JB Brogdon and Cameron Tiff are four boys headed back into running form, with Harvey and Watson pulling the team forward.

“Noah Harvey and Billy Watson form a strong nucleus for the team, but JB Brogdon has put himself in a position to make an impact,” Big Horn head coach Art Orr said in an email. “Elizabeth (Foley) has run all summer so she will have an impact, at a minimum on her own personal record.”

Harvey and Watson competed closely each race last year and anticipate continuing that trend into the new year. The struggle for Big Horn lies in numbers, as coach Orr continues to encourage runners to come out for the team. With a small school split among football, volleyball, golf and cross-country, it can be difficult to find others to join. Despite the struggle, Orr hopes to accumulate a full team for the girls and continue to find strength in young runners from the boys.

“As a team it’s hard to predict (the expectations for the season), because in order for the team to do well some young runners will need to step up,” Orr said. “We still don’t have enough girls out to form a team.”

As the season kicks into high gear with school starting, Orr and the returning starters for the teams will work on form and finesse, hopefully leading them to state berth and eventually a title.

Schedule

8/30 Buffalo Invitational

9/13 Powder Horn tournament

9/21 Michelle Ludwig Invitational

10/11 Powell Invitational

10/19 Conference meet

10/26 State meet