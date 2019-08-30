SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys and girls cross-country team return a combine six All-Conference runners from a year ago. Combined with experience runners and young talent, head coach Art Baures looks for the team to follow the seasons motto ‘Go to work, finish the job’ on the way to a top three state finish at state this year.

“Having the experience back is really going to benefit us because those kids have a lot experience and more importantly, they have state meet experience,” Baures said. “Our guys and gals both started something last year and they improved a ton. Now we feel like they will be able to go beyond that and to have an even better year because of that experience, what they did last year and what they have done over the summer.”

The boys team return four out of five runners from the 2018 conference championship team. The Broncs lost All-Conference runner Garrett Avery, who finished sixth in the conference meet, to graduation last spring but return Alex Garber, Timothy Brown, David Standish and Reese Charest. All four were All-Conference runners after finishing third, seventh, eighth and 10th, respectfully, in the conference meet last season.

The Broncs finished fourth last year at state. The team will try to defend their conference title, the meet will be in Sheridan and break into the top three at state, which will be held in Afton this year.

The Lady Broncs finished second in conference a year ago and look to maintain that placing or win the meet this year. All-conference returners include Katie Turpin, third at conference, and Kate Moran, sixth in conference. Turpin received All-State status after placing seventh at state, helping the Lady Broncs to a fifth-place finish as a team. The team returns Sylvia Brown and Sarah Gonda who finished in the top 40 last year at state.

Both teams return at least five runners who have competed in a state meet, experience Baures expects to help the teams. Each team will send seven runners to the state meet with the top five runners placings counting for the team scores.

Baures looks to use the depth of both teams to place his sixth and seventh runners ahead of teams fourth or fifth runners, adding points to other teams scores. Baures said at the state meet every runner counts.

Schedule

8/30 Kelly Walsh Beartrap Meadows, Casper

9/6 Northern Hills, Spearfish

9/13 Big Horn Invitational

9/14 Bozeman Invitational

9/21 Michelle Ludwig Invitational

9/27 Thornton Invitational, Colorado

10/3 Sturgis Invitational

10/4 Cody Invitational

10/11 Wayne Cheney, Gillette

10/12 Miles City

10/18 Conference Meet

10/26 State Meet, Afton