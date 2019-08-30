BIG HORN — Big Horn High School golf returns every player from a year ago, giving the team plenty of experience heading into the season.

There were no seniors on last year’s team and the same holds true once again for BHHS. The girls team is now up to two members to start the year, said Rams head coach Lamont Clabaugh. If another girl joins the team, then he can field a girls team in tournaments instead of only individual competitors.

Returning for the Lady Rams is Katie Carter and joining the team this year is Rachel Bishop. Claubaugh is excited to see what Carter and Bishop can do this season.

Clabaugh said the boys team had a few runners-up finishes and won a couple of tournaments last year. Nerves got to the young team, leading to a fourth-place finish at state.

“This year, knowing what they can do, they have a high expectation of again getting to state,” Clabaugh said. “Now that they have had a little bit of experience under their belts, they should be able to preserve and take care of a few of those nerves.”

Three players Clabaugh is excited to see perform this year are juniors Dalton Nelson, Matt Melin and sophomore Hayden Tellez.

Clabaugh wants to see each player pay more attention to managing the golf game.

“This year is all about course management,” Claubaugh said. “Before it has been about hitting good shots and not thinking about where we are placing the ball. This year we are going to try to manage the course a little better. Think one shot ahead and see if that can help us in the long run. Hopefully we will turn in lower scores.”

Clabaugh hopes the year of maturity has helped the team with their course management.

Players took jobs at courses or purchased memberships this summer, Clabaugh said. This shows the team’s commitment to the game. This added practice allows players to come into the season ready to play and hopefully improve the final placing at state.

Nelson can shoot in the 70s and Clabaugh could see him finishing in the top five at state.

Melin is a player that if he can improve his course management then his scores could drop down from the low 80s into the 70s.

Tellez has been around the game of golf for a while and has been working hard during the summer to improve his game.

He could be the most consistent golfer for the Rams because of his hard work.

Schedule

8/23 Sundance Invitational

8/30 Wright Invitational

9/6 Upton Invitational

9/13 Lusk Invitational

9/14 Moorcroft Invitational

9/20 State, Lusk

9/21 State, Lusk