SHERIDAN —Sheridan High School golf is back for another season with a young team that is ready to work hard and improve its game. More than 20 athletes went out for golf this season and only one of them is a senior.

Coach Kaelee Saner said each day the players understand more about their individual golf game, working on the different aspects of the game to improve. With a young team, it is important to gain the mental capacity to handle pressures in golf, not letting one bad shot turn into two.

The Lady Broncs finished third in the state tournament last year but are without All-State golfer and team leader Abby James, who graduated in May and is golfing at Black Hills State.

The leadership role will be filled by Hannah Detmer, a senior that will make a big impact in her positivity and golf game, Saner said.

The Lady Broncs receive a boost from freshman Samantha Spielman, bringing a sound golf game and a good work ethic, Saner said.

As a team, Saner wants the Lady Broncs to repeat a top three finish and possibly make a run for the title.

The Broncs looks for another top five finish in the state tournament this season.

The Broncs have three players returning that placed in the top 10 during the spring conference tournament.

Returning as the one man for the Broncs is Brayden James, a junior that received All-State honors in 2018. Saner said he is a silent leader, using his golf game and work ethic to guide the Broncs.

Sean Sanders, a sophomore, returns as the two man on the team. Sanders is a sophomore that is developing his consistency and has to ability to make a run at state, Saner said.

The season is determined by the work put in during practices. Going off the motto ‘Championships start with practice,’ Saner said the expectation for the team this year is to improve each day and have the players give 100% effort.

Saner is excited to see what this young team can accomplish and how they will improve moving forward.

Schedule

8/15 Powell/Cody Invitational

8/22 Sheridan Invitational

8/29 Buffalo Invitational

8/12 Casper Invitational

8/20 State tournament, Gillette