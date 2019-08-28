Is it already back-to-school time? Where did the summer go and why do I still have a list of things to do? At the Sheridan County Public Library System, we are ready for any season. The Sheridan Fulmer library, along with all three of our branches, are here to help you catch up on anything.

Do you need to get your kids ready to start school on the right foot? Your public library is ready, as long as we don’t have to pack any lunches. Everyone knows that a library card is the best back-to-school accessory. It fits on your keychain and opens up the world. We have a variety of print material, audio, online information, e-books, on-line audio and streaming video. The best part about our library is that we have a dedicated staff ready to help you and your student. Just call, come by or send an email; we are here to help.

Does the garden need a makeover? Once again, check out your library. We have a multitude of resources, including the Sheridan County Seed Library. Sorry, we avoid doing any actual yard work, but we can find the right information to help your inner gardener bloom.

Does the house need some work? Library to the rescue! Repair manuals, home decor ideas, how-to books and even first aid information; this is all at your fingertips. For car repairs, our website grants you access to the Chilton Library. Yet again, while the library cannot actually help you with the hands-on portion of the repairs, we can be very enthusiastic about your efforts.

The best part about fall is new books. Actually, anytime is great for books, new or old. Are you looking for a new fall favorite? Again, the library can be your guide. From the comfort of your own home you can place items on hold, see what’s new or find an oldie you haven’t read yet. Have you already read your favorite author’s entire oeuvre? Don’t despair! We have access to the incredible NoveList database, which has book lists, recommendations and what order series should be read in — all at your fingertips. If you need help accessing NoveList, give us a call or stop by in person.

Our library also offers enrichment opportunities through our variety of programs and displays. Check out our website or newsletter to get the details about future events. Children’s programs, family fun, book discussions and guest speakers are just some of the offerings available. We have displays on the mezzanine and in various cases throughout the library. The Children’s Library currently features an underwater adventure. The newest display set up by The Wyoming Room chronicles some of the history of two generations of Wyoming residents — Hanley G. Cohn Sr. and Hanley G. Cohn. Stop in to find out more about the interesting lives of these two men.

The Sheridan County Public Library System consists of the Fulmer Library in Sheridan, the Tongue River Branch in Ranchester, the Clearmont Branch and the Story Branch. Find out more about us at www.sheridanwyolibrary.org or call 307-674-8585.

MICHELLE HAVENGA is the children’s librarian at Sheridan County Public Library System.