SHERIDAN — Dr. Scott Johnson will be the featured speaker at a presentation on Mountain Bluebirds, Sept. 5, at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library from 7-8:30 p.m.

Of special interest is why Mountain Bluebird only lay six or fewer eggs. One early but largely untested theory is that females only lay as many eggs as they can effectively cover during incubation so that all the eggs in the clutch receive adequate heat. In 2018 Dr. Johnson and his students conducted an experiment to determine whether this might explain why Mountain Bluebirds usually lay no more than six eggs.

Dr. Johnson’s presentation will describe the results of this experiment along with some of the biology of Mountain Bluebirds.

This event is sponsored by the Bighorn Audubon Society. It is free and open to the public.