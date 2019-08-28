SHERIDAN — Sheridan County law enforcement will be working overtime to keep impaired drivers off the roads and save lives during the 2019 Labor Day holiday. This high-visibility enforcement campaign will include additional enforcement from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan Police Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Law enforcement will show zero tolerance for impaired driving.

Nationally 10,874 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2017. This is why Sheridan County Law Enforcement is working to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death.

“It will be a busy travel weekend as we enjoy the last days of summer with our family and friends, so let’s make sure we take our time, buckle up and never drive impaired “ said Sheriff Allen Thompson of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. “We all want to make those important holiday gatherings, so do your part and help us in law enforcement keep the road free from drunk driving.”

Sheridan County law enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

• Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to return home safely.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Sheridan County Dispatch at 307-672-2431.

• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to transport your friend home safely.